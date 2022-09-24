Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Vivianne Miedema scores brace in front of record WSL crowd

It was a record-breaking day in the Emirates. The largest attendance ever for a women’s Superliga match. An eighth clean sheet in a row for Arsenal, the first time it has been achieved in WSL history, and another win over Tottenham. Oh, and Beth Mead scored again.

This north London derby more than lived up to the hype. Arsenal had promised to put on a show for their fans and they did not disappoint with goals from Mead, Rafaelle and a brace from Vivianne Miedema securing a 4-0 win.

Arsenal sold 53,757 for this game. Had all those ticket holders turned up, the club would have broken the record for the highest ever attendance for a home game in the UK. As it was, 47,367 was the official crowd.

Vivianne Miedema scored a goal as Arsenal Women won 4-0 over Tottenham

Beth Mead celebrates after putting Arsenal ahead against Tottenham in the fifth minute

Miedema made it 2-0 for Arsenal against Tottenham when she found the net just before half-time

A fine effort from the club, but not quite enough to match the record set by Dick Kerr Ladies in 1920. Their charity match against St Helen’s attracted a crowd of 53,000 to Goodison Park, with another 14,000 locked outside.

It was enough to convince the FA that the popularity of the women’s game was a significant threat to men’s football, leading to a 50-year ban. It has taken the women’s game almost 50 years to recover – and it is still doing so. But days like today, after a record-breaking Women’s European Championship, are proof that women’s football is only getting stronger.

But what this game also showed is that there is still a gap between the best and the rest of the WSL. Tottenham have made remarkable progress since Rehanne Skinner took charge in November 2020, but they were second best here. Spurs’ tactic was to disrupt Arsenal’s free-flowing football with plenty of nasty fouls in the opposition half. But they simply couldn’t handle the pace and movement of the Gunners’ front three and their resistance lasted just five minutes.

MATCH FACTS Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger 6.5, Wienroither 7, Williamson 7, Rafaelle 7.5 (Wubben-Moy 87), Catley 7, Walti 7, Little 7.5, Miedema 8 (Nobbs 69, 7), McCabe 7, Mead 8.5 (Hurtig 74), Foord 8 (Sortstenius 8) 69, 7) Subs not used: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maanum, Maritz, Iwabuchi, Reserved: Forward Goal: Mead 5, Miedema 44, 69, Rafaelle 54 Manager: Jonas Eidevall 8 Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Spencer 5, Turner 5, Bartrip 6, Zadorsky 6, Neville 6, Summanen 5.5, Cho 5.5 (James 64, 6), Bizet 5, Spence 6.5 (Petzelberger 63), Naz 6 (Ale 74, 6 ), Simon 5.5 (Karczewska) 64, 6) Subs not used: Korpela, Pearse Reserved: Spence, Turner, Neville Goal: None Manager: Rehanne Skinner 6 Judging: Rebecca Welch 7 Presence – 47,367

They had already been warned when Mead saw an effort deflected wide, but they took no notice. Mead came back in and after her first shot was blocked, the winger curled a sweet strike into the top right corner.

Spurs improved after a shaky start and, despite having a bit of the ball, had managed to restrict Arsenal to just one shot on target. That was until they decided to self-destruct in the 44th minute. Goalkeeper Becky Spencer sold Evelina Summanen short with a pass from behind, allowing Caitlin Foord to rob her of the ball and tee up Miedema, who placed a finish into the bottom left corner.

Tottenham’s chances of a comeback looked slim and 10 minutes after the break they became virtually impossible. Mead floated in a corner from the right and Rafaelle rose highest to head a header into the top corner. It was actually game over, but Arsenal weren’t done yet. Mead played a short corner to Steph Catley who flicked an inviting cross into the box and Miedema got in between Ashleigh Neville and Spencer to nod the ball into the net.

This was the first of six games Jonas Eidevall’s side will play at the Emirates this season, with fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea already on sale. The other games are likely to be in the Champions League if Arsenal qualify for the group stage next week. The task is to ensure that this was not a one-off and that the fans who attended today can be lured back. After a performance like that, why wouldn’t they be?

Rafaelle Souza is delighted after making it 3-0 to Arsenal with a goal in the 54th minute

53,737 tickets were sold with a record WSL crowd of 47,367 fans in attendance at the Emirates Stadium