Arsenal welcomed by fireworks and rapturous Bodo/Glimt support as Saka earns win

Arsenal came through a tricky Europa League test as Bukayo Saka saw them take a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta’s squad faced a difficult test in Northern Norway after being greeted by an impressive fireworks display and watching the eager home fans enjoy what has been called the club’s biggest game in their history.

This included supporters watching from flats overlooking the stadium and even going up to the roof of the building to watch the action from the best angle possible.

What they saw was a remarkably professional Arsenal screen as they faced the tricky test on an artificial playing surface.

While Arteta made several changes to his team, he added William Saliba, Ben White and Martin Odegaard, among others, to bring vital experience to the team, along with Saka, who opened the scoring midway through the first half after pairing up with Albert Sambi. Lokonga.

The winger has been in the form of his life so far this season with three goals and four assists to his name before the game in Norway, and according to Alvin Martin, Saka is beginning to show the kind of goal-scoring instinct that will take him to a new level.

Martin said of the commentary for talkSPORT 2: “This is a part of his game that has improved.

AFP Saka scored an accidental opener midway through the first half to take Arsenal to victory

AFP It was his fourth goal of the season and a sign of the improvements he has made, according to Alvin Martin

“He’s good at passing people, but there’s a time to give and go.

“He’s done a perfect job and it’s so hard to defend.

“He’s lucky with the deflection, but it’s intelligent how he gets in.”

Bodo/Glimt had their own chances to get something out of the game, but Arteta’s side managed to take three wins from three games to ensure they were well on their way to the knockout stages of the Europa League.