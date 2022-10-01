WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Arsenal vs Tottenham – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates

Sports
By Merry

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Battle of North London takes center stage as Premier League bounce back from international break with a bang as Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte go head to head

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Follow Sportsmail’s live blog for the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham.



You might also like More from author
More Stories

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea –…

Merry

Yankees ticket prices continue to…

Merry

Jude Bellingham is set to captain…

Merry
1 of 5,071

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More