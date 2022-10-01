Arsenal vs Tottenham – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates Sports By Merry On Oct 1, 2022 Share Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Battle of North London takes center stage as Premier League bounce back from international break with a bang as Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte go head to head By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline Published: 10:46, October 1, 2022 | Updated: 11:02 AM, October 1, 2022 Follow Sportsmail’s live blog for the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham. Share or comment on this article: Share