Arsenal transfer blow as top target signs long-term contract to snub Arteta reunion

Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa to deal a huge blow to Arsenal in their quest to sign him.

The 24-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, leading several clubs to believe they could get the midfielder a cheap deal in January.

Getty Douglas Luiz has signed a new deal with Aston Villa to slap Arsenal

Getty Luiz was the subject of three failed bids by the Gunners on the day of the deadline

Arsenal were one of the clubs to keep a close eye on his situation, with Mikel Arteta working with him briefly during his time at Manchester City.

A great admirer of the Brazilian, the Gunners gaffer was desperate to secure his services in the previous summer transfer window.

Just a day after Luiz scored against the Gunners in Villa’s 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, three bids for the player were rejected by Arsenal’s deadline.

Villans gaffer Steven Gerrard went on to say he hoped Arsenal’s interest hadn’t turned his head.

And Luiz has shown he only has eyes for Villa after agreeing to extend his stay with the Midlands outfit.

A Villa statesmenRead: “Aston Villa is pleased to announce that Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

“The 24-year-old midfielder joined Villa in the summer of 2019 and has amassed more than a century of appearances in burgundy and blue.”

Speaking about his joy at his new deal, Luiz said: “I am so happy.

“I’m so happy at this club and I love this club. I love the people here, the staff and the players.

“I feel so comfortable here and I’m so happy.

“I love this club. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League.

“I’m so happy because I’m staying here and my choice is here.”

Luiz has made nine appearances in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring twice, both straight from corners.