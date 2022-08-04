Arsenal told to bite the bullet and get rid of £72m flop Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal have been told to bite the bullet and get rid of Nicolas Pepe this summer by former striker Alan Smith.

Pepe, 27, was signed for nearly £72million in the summer of 2019 by Unai Emery and then head of football Raul Sanllehi, but he struggled to live anywhere near that price tag during his three years with the club.

Speaking with the emphaticallySmith said clubs find it difficult to put unwanted stars on big contracts and his former team will therefore likely have to take a financial hit on the player.

As many clubs are discovering, it is so hard to lose Premier League players with such good contracts,” he said. Smith told Express Sport.

‘Sometimes Arsenal had to take hits’ [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Mesut] Ozil to get them out the door.

He went on to say: ‘Pepe is the big one, because they bought him for over £70 million. They don’t get that back. Nothing nice.

“It was one of the worst transfer rates, not as bad as Lukaku, but it was above that.

‘He doesn’t seem to be’ [Mikel] Arteta’s cup of tea. He’s not consistent and not many coaches like that. So if they could get Pepe out the door, that would be great.”

Since arriving at the club, Pepe has made 80 appearances in the Premier League, providing just 16 goals and nine assists. The pace of the competition often seemed difficult to him, while his finished product regularly outraged Arsenal fans.

The player has sometimes been linked with a move to Newcastle or back to France, but the market has often looked difficult for Arsenal to sell the player in.

His value has plummeted and, as Smith has pointed out, the club will be nowhere near the compensation they paid for him if they manage to sack him this summer.

Arteta indicated earlier on Thursday that Arsenal’s transfer matters – both incoming and outgoing – were not yet finalized.

“Everything is still open, it’s a long period of time, a lot has happened, it’s unbelievable how much business the clubs have done in the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is and this season won’t stop that,” he said.

“Players will feel the need to leave, others will have to move and everything is still open.”

Pepe seemingly remains one of the most likely Arsenal players to leave the club before the summer is over.