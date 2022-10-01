Arsenal ‘to go again for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli’, despite missing out last summer

Now out of favor in Serie A, the Gunners believe the Italian ‘fits well’

Arsenal are reportedly keen to get Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli back, despite falling short on a deal last year.

After being an integral part of Italy’s winning Euro 2020 side, the former AC Milan youth team player had a number of options open to him for the next stage of his career.

The 24-year-old chose to move to Turin on a two-year loan from Sassuolo, worth €25 million (£21.9 million) plus €12.5 million (£11.95 million) in add-ons.

Locatelli has been linked to either Juventus or Arsenal – and it looks like The Gunners may be interested again. according to Calciomercato.com.

The London side believe the deep-set midfielder would be a good addition to Mikel Arteta’s roster both in the January transfer window and in the summer.

Brighton and Newcastle were two other clubs rumored to be interested in signing Locatelli.

Locatelli’s second season at Juventus has been plagued by muscle fatigue and it has left him behind Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Paredes and Paul Pogba in the eyes of club manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus are eighth in Serie A, with two wins and four draws in their first seven games. They will host Bologna next Sunday before continuing their Champions League campaign against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

Allegri hopes Locatelli and Rabiot will overcome injuries sustained earlier in the season to be available for Sunday’s game.

Locatelli was featured in several of Italy’s matches during their successful Euro 2020 campaign last summer, including as a substitute in the final at Wembley.