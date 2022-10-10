Arsenal to assess Jesus head injury sustained against Liverpool ahead of Leeds game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of Gabriel Jesus, who was beaten during the win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The 25-year-old attacker started the 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League.

Getty Jesus undergoes further investigation after knockout against Liverpool

Jesus, who helped his team to an eighth win in nine games, was hit on the head during the game.

The Brazil international was grabbed by a trailing arm from Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, who tried to get out of the way to avoid stepping on Martin Odegaard, who went down earlier.

Arsenal’s medical staff immediately rushed onto the pitch after the incident after being called up by concerned players.

Jesus eventually got up and moved on, before being replaced late by Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta has since revealed that the club will be conducting further assessments of their star this week before commenting further.

“I don’t know, I haven’t been to the doctor yet, but I’m sure they’re checking him out,” the Spaniard told reporters.

Getty Jesus had to leave the field and was later replaced by Nketiah

“He seemed fine after the game. I don’t really know what happened, but of course we will assess how he is doing.”

Jesus, who has scored five goals in all competitions to date, is likely to miss the Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night, with Nketiah starting in his place.

Arsenal will face Leeds on Sunday for a double-header against PSV Eindhoven, which falls between meetings with Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners remain without long-term absentees Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (knee), while Oleksandr Zinchenko is sidelined with a muscle injury.