Arsenal suffer HUGE injury blow as Thomas Partey is withdrawn during Ghana’s warm-up against Brazil

Sports
By Merry
HUGE damage to Arsenal as Thomas Partey pulls out of Ghana’s friendly against Brazil… and Takehiro Tomiyasu leaves Japan squad over ‘club issues’ ahead of North London derby

  • Arsenal have suffered a major blow ahead of next week’s North London derby
  • Midfielder Thomas Partey was withdrawn from Ghana’s match with Brazil
  • Partyy was originally meant to start before feeling uncomfortable and being removed
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu has withdrawn from the Japan squad due to “club matters”

By James Cohen for Mailonline

Published: 16:38, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 16:38, 24 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of next week’s North London derby after Thomas Partey picked up an injury while on international duty.

The Ghanaian midfielder has become an integral player in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, with the Gunners unbeaten in every game he has featured in so far.

However, Arteta may have to devise a new strategy for when his side host Tottenham – as he now faces two potential absentees for the game, with full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu withdrawing from the Japan squad.

Thomas Partey retired during the warm-up of Ghana's friendly with Brazil on Friday night
Mikel Arteta could face a big decision when his Arsenal side visit Spurs next week
Partey was listed in Ghana’s starting eleven to face Brazil on Friday night before pulling out minutes before the match began. The midfielder claimed to have felt some discomfort in the warm-up and was then taken off.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to confirm the extent of Partey’s injury and he has yet to withdraw from the national squad.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries over the past year and has already missed three of the Gunners’ Premier League games this season.

The Ghanaian international has already missed three league games through injury this year
Meanwhile, full-back Tomiyasu has pulled out of the Japan squad due to ‘club matters’.

In an official statement from the Japan FA, they mention no injury. The 23-year-old defender is likely to rejoin the Arsenal squad at London Colney this week.

Arteta’s side host their London rivals at the Emirates next Saturday, in a clash that will see victory sit top of the Premier League table.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has withdrawn from the Japan national team due to “club matters”

