Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus admits he can improve after Brazil snub

Gabriel Jesus has refused to blame anyone but himself after being left out of Brazil’s squad for their two friendlies this month.

Tite’s side face Ghana and Tunisia in France over the next week as they finalize their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, which they are favorites to win.

But Jesus, along with Arsenal team-mates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, was omitted from the 26-man squad, which features 11 Premier League players.

Gabriel Jesus has been left out of Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia

These include Roberto Firmino and Richarlison, who compete with Jesus for the central striker role in the team.

The 25-year-old’s omission came as a surprise as he has made an impressive start to life at Arsenal following his £45m summer move from Manchester City, scoring four goals in eight games.

But Jesus has promised to work hard to win his place back for the World Cup, which is now just two months away.

The striker has made an impressive start to life at Arsenal following his £45m summer move

Brazil boss Tite is still expected to pick Jesus in his squad for the World Cup in November

“There was (contact), after the call, yes,” he shared ESPN Brazil. ‘I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the whole staff.

‘Like I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always stick with the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I will keep doing my best to get the opportunity again.

‘What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to do my best, finish the pieces. Today I had some chances that I could also improve a bit more, I know that. I have been training and trying to do my best.’

Jesus has scored 19 goals in 56 caps for Brazil but has found the net just once in his last 21 caps since scoring in the 2019 Copa America final as his country defeated Peru.

Five-time world champions Brazil are currently favorites to win the tournament in Qatar

“This team is to give others opportunities to show themselves,” Tite said when asked about Jesus after this month’s team was announced. ‘He’s competing for a place and he’s in a big moment.’

If fit, the striker is still expected to be selected for the World Cup – where Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage.

Jesus started every game in Russia four years ago as the five-time champions reached the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Belgium.