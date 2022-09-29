Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe ruled out for at least two months

Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe has been out for at least two months after undergoing surgery for a groin injury.

The club said in a statement they were hopeful that the 22-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, will return to full training in December.

Smith-Rowe underwent surgery this week on a damaged tendon after aggravating an existing problem during Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on 4 September.

“For the past few months, Emile Smith Rowe has been suffering from his groin, which has limited his appearances in training and matches,” Arsenal said.

“After a significant setback during our Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultation and consultation with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

“This successful operation took place in London over the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation program is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will be able to fully train again in December.

“Everyone at the club will now support Emile and work hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

