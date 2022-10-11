Arsenal spirit loved by Arteta caught on camera as Jesus and Odegaard celebrate

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard typified Arsenal’s newfound fighting spirit and winning spirit as they celebrated the club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The pair, who were substituted in the second half, showed what it meant for them to beat the Reds as they watched from the sidelines.

Twitter: @afcstuff Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta celebrated in unison after the 3-2 win over Liverpool

Twitter: @afcstuff Martin Odegaard and Jesus celebrated wildly on the sidelines after the full-time whistle

Getty Mikel Arteta’s side is on top, having won eight of the first nine games

Arsenal hadn’t scored in their previous six games against Jurgen Klopp’s men, but they dominated in their five-goal thriller at the Emirates.

The win brought them back to the top of the Premier League table and the players matched the fans with their energy in North London.

Boss Mikel Arteta has been constantly talking about the positive vibes at Arsenal lately, with the bond between fans and players being the strongest since the mid-2000s.

There were euphoric scenes in the supporters’ stands as the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrated passionately during the match.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Jesus and club captain Odegaard failed to hide their joy when referee Michael Oliver announced the end of the game.

A brilliant video shared by @afcstuff shows Arteta and Jesus celebrating together after the full-time whistle, with the pair both doing fist-pumping.

Twitter: @afcstuff Odegaard and Jesus buzzed after the Gunners beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller

Odegaard then came into view, where he rejoiced with Jesus in a delighted embrace.

Fellow subs Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Cedric Soares all rushed onto the pitch to celebrate as the Arsenal coaching staff hugged each other.

Arteta thanked fans at his post-match press conference as he discussed the cheering mood around his side.

He said: “Thank you to the boys and our supporters for experiencing an afternoon like this, our profession and why we are here.

Getty Arsenal experience their best start to the season since the 2007-08 campaign

“I really enjoyed it. Especially the way we won.”

He commented on the atmosphere: “I’ve never seen it like this.

“You can’t imagine how much it helps the players, how much faith it gives, how much confidence and support.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things we’ve done since we’ve been here, to unite everyone and feel like you go here and get some experience and it’s great.”