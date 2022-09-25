Arsenal send scouts to watch Croatian star Lovro Majer dubbed the ‘new Luka Modric’

Arsenal are keeping tabs on highly-rated Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer ahead of a potential future transfer.

The Gunners’ scouts were on hand when the 24-year-old came off the bench to score the winner for Croatia against Denmark in their 2-1 Nations League win on Thursday afternoon.

Majer’s impressive displays in recent months have seen him compared to his national team-mate Luka Modric, and the midfielder has now caught the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe.

Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer (R) has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in Europe

The Gunners are keeping an eye on the Croatian midfielder ahead of a potential transfer

According to the sunthis is the second time Arsenal scouts have been in attendance to watch Majer play as they step up their interest in the midfielder.

The 24-year-old enters his second season at Rennes after moving to the Ligue 1 side from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021.

Operating from the heart of midfield, Majer has become an integral part of a Rennes side that finished fourth in the league last season and are currently eighth this year.

He recorded six goals and eight assists in his debut season in France and has become a regular part of Croatia’s national team this year.

He has already scored three goals in his nine caps, all of which have come this calendar year.

The midfielder enters his second season in France with Rennes after joining in 2021

Arsenal are likely to be looking for midfield reinforcements in either January or next summer, having struggled with injuries in that position this year.

Midfield general Thomas Partey has had a number of problems this season, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side lacking in quality in that position.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been linked with a double move for Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti in the coming months.