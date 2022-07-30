Arsenal send left-back Nuno Tavares on season-long loan to Marseille after first season struggles
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is on loan to Marseille for a season after struggling in his first year with the Emirates… with the left-back joining former Gunners outcasts Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac
- Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has signed a season contract with Marseille
- The left back played 28 games for The Gunners last season and scored once
- Arrival 22-year-old seen space-themed video by the French club on Twitter
Marseille took part in the season-long loan deal of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.
The 22-year-old joined from Benfica to Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and played 28 times for The Gunners last season, scoring once and providing two assists for the club.
At the French club, he joins fellow ex-Arsenal stars Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac.
More to follow…