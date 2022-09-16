Arsenal sell out of t-shirts of Mikel Arteta’s ‘brain and heart’ teamtalk seen on All or Nothing

Arsenal’s club shop is sold out with t-shirts featuring illustrations referencing manager Mikel Arteta’s iconic team talk, as seen in Amazon’s All or Nothing series about the club after just 30 minutes.

During the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in episode two of the behind-the-scenes documentary, Arteta focused on how to bring out the best in his side to beat their fierce rivals.

The Spaniard went to the whiteboard and drew a cartoon heart and brain and told the players to work together on the field.

The t-shirt design is based on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s pre-match team talk vs Spurs

Arteta suggested he wanted his players to play with ‘big hearts’ and ‘big brains’

While creating his artwork, he said, ‘Guys, we have to play with our big hearts. At the same time, we have to play with a big brain.

‘And they have to work together.

‘This is your passion, how your manager wants to bring you into play. How much do you want to commit yourself to the game.’

After the team talk, Arsenal would beat Spurs 3-1 with Emilie Smith-Rowe (pictured) scoring

During the speech, many of the Arsenal stars, such as Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard, Sami Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe, were left confused.

However, the speech worked as they won the match 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

This success has led Arsenal to commemorate the result by making a t-shirt with Arteta’s photo on it.

Arsenal technical director Edu Gasper bought one of the t-shirts before they sold out

The t-shirt sold out to the public within 30 minutes of its release in the Arsenal club shop

The shirt is listed on the club’s website for £25, and it appears to have been a good decision as it is sold out and there is no stock available to buy.

Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar was one person who managed to get one before it sold out when he posted a photo of his new garment on Instagram.

He said on the post: ‘My new T-shirt!!!. #Passion!!!.’

Some Arsenal fans weren’t thrilled with the new t-shirt featuring Arteta’s team talk photo

However, not everyone is as big a fan of the t-shirt as the former midfielder as fans have taken to Twitter to criticize the garment.

One tweeted: ‘Nobody over 5 wears that, right?’

Another tweeted: ‘Big man wearing this needs a punch’.

A fan wants to see Arteta ‘rock’ the t-shirt during his media appearances

However, one fan was a fan of the shirt and expressed his interest in seeing Arteta wear the T-shirt for his next media appearance.

@RemontadaVv tweeted: ‘Honestly fair play. I’d love to see Mikel rock one of these in the post-match interview.”

The 65 percent of the money raised from the sale of the shirt will be donated to The Arsenal Foundation.