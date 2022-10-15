Arsenal records could go with striking parallels to best ever start 15 years ago

Arsenal are quite at the top of the Premier League and had their best start to the season since the 2007/08 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has taken 24 points out of a possible 27 after winning eight of their first nine games.

Getty Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side top the Premier League after nine games played

Getty Arsenal have their best start to the season since the 2007/08 campaign

Their only niggle was a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford – a ground they’ve won just once in the premier league since September 2006.

And the truth was that the Gunners were unlucky not to take a point, as they were defeated in the counter-attack by Erik ten Hag’s relentless Red Devils.

Since that defeat at the Theater of Dreams last month, the Gunners have beaten Brentford away before wiping out Tottenhan and Liverpool in the Emirates.

A win in Sunday’s trip to Leeds would be the club’s best ever start to a Premier League season, which took place during the 2007/08 season.

Only six teams at this stage of the season have scored more points in Premier League history: Chelsea (04/05), Manchester City (17/18 and 11/12), Arsenal (04/05 and 07/08) and Liverpool (19/20).

Only those two Arsenal sides failed to win the Premier League, with the club looking for its first championship since the Invincibles in 2004.

Getty Arsenal have scored 24 of a possible 27 points so far this season

After playing nine games in the 2007/08 campaign, Arsenal had racked up 25 points by winning eight and drawing at Blackburn.

In their tenth game of the season, they took a dramatic run at Anfield after Cesc Fabregas scored a late equalizer against Liverpool.

So if Arsenal beat the Whites at Elland Road this weekend, they will seal their place in club history.

Delighted as one of the most exciting Arsenal teams Arsene Wenger ever produced, the legendary Frenchman put his faith in young players – just as Arteta does now.

Getty Arsene Wenger’s 2007/08 team looks eerily similar to Arteta’s current generation of young stars

In statistics obtained by Opta, the average starting age for Wenger’s team 15 years ago from their first nine games was 24 years and 310 days.

Incredibly, Arteta’s side is younger than his former mentor’s, with an average age of 24 years and 191 days.

Another eerily similar statistic is the goals scored by the two teams, with the current Arsenal team scoring 23 goals compared to 21 from the 07/08 pick.

Although the current squad has conceded ten goals, four goals more than the young Wenger.

Possession-based free-flowing football has always been a top priority for Wenger, with his team holding 59 percent of the ball.

And Arteta wants to follow in his footsteps in terms of the 72-year-old’s philosophy, with his tabletops holding 57 percent of the ball so far.

He made just ten changes to his lineup compared to Wenger’s 17 en route to the tenth game of the campaign.

Many have wondered whether this inexperienced squad, which has not been involved in a title race for years, can sustain the pressure at the top.

Getty Theo Walcott had a breakthrough season under Wenger in the 07/08 campaign

Well, history is in their favour, as Arsenal’s 07/08 team, which finished fourth last season after 21 points behind champions Manchester United, finished just four points behind the Red Devils that year.

They eventually finished the season in third place and would have won the league had they not won in five consecutive games in February and March.

The horrific leg fracture suffered by Eduardo in Birmingham in the 2-2 draw, where James McFadden scored the equalizing goal in the 95th minute, undoubtedly had a huge psychological effect on the young team.

William Gallas sulked and sobbed on the pitch after the full-time whistle in what would be a sign of things to come.

The result at St Andrew’s was followed by draws against Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wigan before beating Arsenal at Chelsea.

But they still managed to finish strong after winning their last four games as they lost just three of their 38 Premier League games.

Arsenal generally disappear towards the end of the season.

AFP A win over Leeds on Sunday would be Arsenal’s best start to a Premier League season ever

But one thing is certain: this Arsenal team has entered a Premier League title race whether they like it or not.

And if they maintain their excellent form heading into the new year after the World Cup, history tells us they WILL fight for the highest honour.