Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe hints he is ready to fight for his place under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe has hinted that he will fight for his place at the club, insisting he is “focused” and “determined” to make his mark.

The Ivory Coast international remains the club’s record signing after signing a £72m deal in Lille in 2019, but he struggled to make a regular impact in north London.

The 27-year-old has scored just one goal and provided a single assist in the five Premier League appearances he made last season.

Leeds, Sevilla, Lyon and Marseille have all expressed an interest in Pepe this summer, but on Instagram he posted after the conclusion of Arsenal’s pre-season tour of America, appearing to be playing away to the left of a move.

‘I worked hard in the summer. A lot of things changed,” Pepe captioned it along with a photo of him in action ahead of the season in the United States.

“I am focused and determined with Arsenal and my team-mates,” he added.

The 27-year-old played second fiddle to Bukayo Saka last season, making just 19 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 as a result.

Arsenal have further strengthened their attacks this summer with Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira from Man City and Porto, and reports suggest Mikel Arteta still wants a right winger.

Reports last week suggested LaLiga side Sevilla had begun talks with Arsenal over Pepe’s availability.

However, they suggested his salary is a problem for Sevilla, who face the Gunners in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, with Pepe having to lower his current £100,000-a-week demand if a move is to be made.

There is also a question about the fee, as Sevilla are willing to pay just £15million for the 27-year-old.

The Gunners are holding it at around £10million more as they try to recoup some of the huge fee they paid just three years ago.

Marseille and Lyon are both eager to bring him back to France, where his performances for Lille originally earned him the big bucks to move to Arsenal.

Pepe has started three of Arsenal’s five pre-season games so far – against Ipswich Town, Nuremberg and Orlando City respectively – as he appeared from the bench against Premier League duos Everton and Chelsea.