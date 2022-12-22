Arsenal ‘pushing to sign Juventus World Cup star Adrien Rabiot in January’

<!–

Arsenal are closing in on a January transfer for French star Adrien Rabiot, according to reports in Italy.

The Juventus central midfielder impressed as Les Bleus reached the World Cup final, but Didier Deschamps’ men were beaten 4-2 by Argentina on penalties in Qatar on Sunday.

And as reported by Republicthe Gunners are now pushing to sign Rabiot in the January transfer window to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal reportedly approaching January transfer of French star Adrien Rabiot (pictured)

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (above) would like to sign the Juventus central midfielder

The 27-year-old’s proposed transfer to Manchester United this summer fell through due to personal conditions, but he may now be on the verge of a move to their Premier League rivals.

Playmaker Rabiot’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning clubs outside Italy will be able to sign him for free from January this summer.

Juventus may also be willing to sell him at a reduced price next month to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer of 2023 – and Arsenal could sense an opportunity.

Rabiot impressed for Les Bleus at the World Cup as Didier Deschamps’ side reached the final

Last season’s Champions League clash with Mikel Arteta’s side was hit hard by a spate of injuries after failing to strengthen in January, and the Spaniard is determined not to make the same mistake again.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the league and looking to expand their options in the engine room – cover for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey is desirable, with Albert Sambi Lokonga just 23 and Mohamed Elneny out of favour.

Arteta’s men return to the Premier League when they host London rivals West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.