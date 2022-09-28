Arsenal ‘preparing third bid for Douglas Luiz in January’

Arsenal are preparing a third bid for Douglas Luiz, according to a report.

The Gunners attempted to sign the Aston Villa midfielder on the summer transfer window deadline but failed with two bids in their bid to lure the Brazil international to north London.

But according to The sunMikel Arteta’s side will go for Luiz again in January, but with a lower bid than they produced in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is eager to reunite with the Brazilian star, who he knows from their time at Man City

Luiz’ contract with Villa will expire at the end of the season and he is unlikely to sign a new contract with the 24-year-old who is keen to move.

Arteta is reportedly growing frustrated with Thomas Partey’s fitness and wants another midfielder to give his team a boost.

He is reportedly hoping that Villa will be persuaded to sell Luiz to avoid losing him for free at the end of the year.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa is eager to hold on to Luiz, whose death is running out at the end of the year

£23 million was turned down at the start of the month as Steven Gerrard’s side battled to hold onto Luiz, and it’s likely Arsenal’s next bid will be significantly lower.

The Gunners are reportedly planning to launch a £15 million attack.

Luiz joined Villa in 2019 for £12.5million from Manchester City and knows Arteta well from their time together at the Etihad.

He has since played 119 games for the club, scoring seven times.