Arsenal: Piers Morgan leads criticism of Arteta’s idea to play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in training

Mikel Arteta has been criticized after images surfaced of the Arsenal boss blasting ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ over speakers during training.

Amazon Prime Video teased the impending release of the All or Nothing series featuring the North London side with a clip of Arteta preparing its players for a daunting journey to Anfield.

Arteta previously commented that Anfield was the only stadium in his career ‘where he felt stuck’ and the 40-year-old decided to pull out all the stops to help the odds on his side.

Arteta asked a staffer to grab the cables so he could play Liverpool’s national anthem

Arteta’s idea of ​​setting up loudspeakers around the pitch while the players trained has been criticized

Before training, Arteta says: ‘One of my crazy ideas. Today they will train in the background with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Arteta then instructs a staff member to grab the cables for the speakers and play Liverpool’s famous national anthem while the team trains.

He goes on to tell his players, “Guys, we’re starting to play the game mentally now. We’re at Anfield, let’s go.’

But despite his best efforts, the Spaniard’s method was unsuccessful as Arsenal ended up losing 4-0 to the Reds.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan took to Twitter after viewing the footage, tweeting: ‘What the hell is Arteta doing? This is insane…and guess what, we lost 4-0.’

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan described Arteta’s methods as insane after viewing the footage

Gabby Agbonlahor called the images pathetic and ridiculous when questioned about the approach

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor was similarly perplexed by the video and chided the Spaniard for his approach.

“That’s the saddest thing I’ve seen and if I was in that field training I think you’d be laughing with your teammates,” he said. talkSPORT.

“It’s ridiculous and the players don’t agree with that. These players are international players who have played in big spheres. I am baffled.

“If they play in the Europa League and they outplay Fenerbahce, will he get flares for the training pitch and drums? Frankly, it’s ridiculous.’

Arteta prepares his side for a tricky trip to Crystal Palace on Friday to kick off the new season

It remains to be seen whether Arteta will bring out the speakers on the training ground again soon, despite Friday night’s trip to rugged Selhurst Park as the Gunners kick off the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

The entire Arsenal: ‘All or Nothing’ series will be released on Amazon Prime video on Friday, August 5.