Arsenal partner with boyhood fan KSI and Logan Paul as PRIME becomes their official hydration drink

Arsenal has announced a partnership with PRIME, the hydration drink founded by YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul.

The Gunners say it will be their ‘official hydration drink’ and will be available to players and fans at the Emirates Stadium starting with the Emirates Cup this weekend.

PRIME co-founder KSI is a lifelong supporter of the club and he calls the partnership a ‘dream come true’.

KSI (left) and Logan Paul (right) only announced their new brand in January of this year

He said, ‘Honestly I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine.

“From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000s to now being officially associated with Arsenal with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so happy it’s with the team I support.”

On Twitter, Paul said the news was “not real” and “madness”, as the company that the couple founded only in January of this year has already struck a huge historic deal.

Paul and KSI started as rivals, but as business partners they are very successful

KSI and Paul were originally internet rivals. With a combined number of 39.2 million subscribers on YouTube, the couple decided to settle their differences in a boxing ring.

The first fight ended in a majority draw. The second encounter saw both men fight professionally as Matchroom pivot figure Eddie Hearn promoted the event. KSI won the fight via split decision.

Since sharing a boxing ring, the two men have become friends and now have a great partnership with a top Premier League club.

Paul and KSI have enjoyed touring the Emirates where their drink will be available from this weekend

Arsenal’s chief commercial officer, Juliet Slot, said: ‘We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting and forward-thinking brands. PRIME comfortably falls into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture.

“KSI have been a lifelong supporter of Arsenal and it’s fantastic that we can keep this in the family. I’m sure our supporters will love the drink and I’m excited to see the fun ways we bring this partnership to life.”

Logan recently signed a deal with WWE for the next three years, where he will perform on several pay-per-view shows. KSI will release its debut album tomorrow, July 29.