Arsenal out to end poor record against Liverpool and dent rival’s title chances

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League, and a win over Liverpool on Sunday would put them 14 points clear of the Reds.

The Gunners have won seven and lost one of their first eight league games and look like a real threat.

But the north London team has only won one of their last 14 encounters with Jurgen Klopp’s side, so recent history is against them.

Liverpool have not had a great start to the season, winning just two of their first seven games.

Klopp’s side struggled defensively, with several players not appearing to be up to their standards.

But this could well be the match it all clicks for for Klopp’s men, as we all know how good the Reds can be.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Date and How to Follow

This huge Premier League clash takes place on Sunday 9 October.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM in the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News

The Gunners made eight changes after beating Tottenham against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, which featured players like Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

But Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are out, while Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko appear to have made it through the Spurs game unscathed.

The Reds’ injury problems are slowly being resolved as Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are in training.

And people like Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are totally fit.

But new man Arthur Melo has pulled a muscle and faces a spell along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And Thiago Alcantara was not in the photo during training on Friday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: what has been said?

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp: “We’re still working hard to find a way back, so you can’t say we’re back.

“I am not interested in this short-term diagnosis. We must be good until we are excellent.

“I know Arsenal, Rangers away and then Manchester City – what can I say? Yes, we are through the tunnel and I can see the light. I am very positive, I am very optimistic. These players are still excellent, but we have to perform.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Facts

Arsenal won one of their last 14 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4 L9), a 2-1 home win in July 2020. They have lost their last four in a row, but have never lost five league games in a row to Liverpool.

Liverpool have won their last two away games against Arsenal, as many as in their previous 20 visits (W2 D9 L9). They have never won three consecutive away games against the Gunners.

Arsenal are on a run of 13 consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet against Liverpool and conceded 39 goals in those games. They have only had one extended run in the league against a non-clean sheet opponent: 14 against Man City (ongoing).

Arsenal have won their last seven Premier League home games, their longest run in the Emirates since a run of 10 in 2018-19 under Unai Emery. However, the Gunners have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine league games.

Liverpool have scored their first goal in nine of their last 11 Premier League games, but have only lost one (1-2 vs Manchester United in August).

Liverpool have yet to win from home in the Premier League this season, drawing twice and losing once in their three games – since 2010-11 under Roy Hodgson, the Reds have not failed to win one of their first four away games in one win winning campaign.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including five in four for the Reds. He scores a goal against the Gunners every 67 minutes, the best ratio of any player in Premier League history to Arsenal to play against them for at least 200 minutes.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Liverpool (4 goals, 2 assists), and all four of his goals against them came in home games.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has two goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances this season – only in 2018/19 (4) did he score more goals in a single campaign for the Gunners, while only providing more assists in 2017/18 (7 ).

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has scored five goals in six Premier League games this season, as many as he scored in 20 games last season. The Brazilian also scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (9) than against any other opponent.