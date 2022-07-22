Arsenal offer Bukayo Saka a long-term deal worth double his current wages to fend off Man City

Arsenal have offered Bukayo Saka a new long-term contract that would see him become one of the club’s highest paid players.

The England international’s current terms expire in less than two years and talks are underway for an extension.

Sportsmail revealed last week that Arsenal would accelerate negotiations on a new deal amid growing interest from rival clubs, including Manchester City.

And the Gunners have now formally offered Saka an extension worth at least double his current £70,000-a-week deal.

As it stands, there is no deal, and it remains to be seen how the Saka will formally respond to the offer.

But there is confidence in the Emirates that a deal can be struck to secure Saka’s future and secure his £100m transfer value.

Midfielder Thomas Partey and recent signing Gabriel Jesus – who are both earning in the region of £200,000 a week – are at the top of Arsenal’s wage bill, but the deal Saka has been offered will see the youngster earn close to that level .

The fact that the Gunners are willing to turn a 20-year-old into one of their best players illustrates Saka’s position as one of the best young talents in European football.

Securing Saka a contract extension will be a big boost for the Gunners amid growing behind-the-scenes concerns about the 20-year-old’s long-term future.

Manchester City see Saka as their dream replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has left for Chelsea.

Saka has ambitions to play in the Champions League and Arsenal’s failure to finish in the top four last season has hampered the Gunners’ attempts to sign a new contract with their academy graduates.

But with the signings of Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Viera, Arsenal should become serious contenders to qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince Saka that he can deliver on his goals at Arsenal