Arsenal name 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in the squad to face Brentford

Arsenal have named 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in today’s Premier League squad to face Brentford.

The teenager was promoted to first-team training this week, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta impressed by the midfielder’s performances for the Under-21s this term.

Nwaneri was expected to spend the season with Arsenal under-18s, but he was quickly promoted to the under-21s following his impressive performances.

He has already picked up four goals and four assists for both the Under-18s and 21s so far this season.

The teenager was then left out of the Under-21s draw with Wolves on Saturday, having been told he would train with the first team ahead of their trip through London.

Nwaneri will most likely not come off the bench, but the decision to include the youngster shows great recognition of his progress over the past 12 months.

If Nwaneri came off the bench, he would become the youngest player in Premier League history. Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is currently the youngest at 16 years and 30 days when he was at Fulham.

Cesc Fabregas holds Arsenal’s all-time record at the age of 16 years and 177 days when he played in a League Cup match against Rotherham in 2003.

His chance comes as Arsenal are without key players including captain Martin Odegaard and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for the trip to west London.

Arsenal can climb back to the top of the Premier League with a win at Brentford, having seen Manchester City and Tottenham move ahead of them after both securing wins yesterday.

The Gunners have won five of their first six league games this season and saw their 100 per cent start ended by Manchester United earlier this month.