Arsenal loan star Nuno Tavares scores a STUNNER on his debut to help fire Marseille to victory

Arsenal mercenary Nuno Tavares made an immediate impact on his Marseille debut on Sunday, scoring a brilliant goal from outside the box to double his side’s lead for the evening.

Tavares will spend the season in France with Arsenal in the hopes of regaining confidence and form after a difficult second half of last season.

And he made the perfect start, drifting in from the left wing before finding the for-corner with a fierce low blow.

Scroll down for video

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be happy as he has shown his confidence in Tavares by choosing not to sell him.

“It has been announced that it is official and for the development of Nuno I think it will be very important,” Arteta explained at the end of last month.

“Obviously we recruited Oleks in that position and we also have Kieran, two really really good and strong players in that position.

“We believe Nuno’s best solution was to do that.”

Fellow Arsenal mercenary Folarin Balogun also came off the bench to score a late consolation for Reims.