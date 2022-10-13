Arsenal legend Henry explains Werner’s Chelsea struggles: ‘Some need to feel the love’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has offered an explanation for Timo Werner’s struggles at Chelsea.

The German forward left the Blues and returned to RB Leipzig in the summer after two disappointing seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Getty Werner tries to rediscover form in Bundesliga

Werner arrived with high hopes for £50 million, scoring 23 goals in 89 games and eventually leaving for around £27 million.

Despite winning the Champions League and reaching a number of cup finals, the 26-year-old rarely impressed Chelsea.

But in a 2-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night, he looked closer to his former self, scoring the first and creating the second.

Analyzing his performance, the iconic French striker Henry emphasized that some strikers need to “feel the love.”

He continued CBS Sports: “I call it trust. You have players who don’t care if you put your arm around them. They will come, execute and leave.

“Then you have some players who have to feel the love. They have to feel like they’re going to play maybe 90 minutes. The best example is the second goal.

Getty The Blues gave up Werner in the summer

“First and foremost at the first check, Timo Werner would never have put that ball down at Chelsea, and then he would never have seen [Emil] forsberg.

“He would have tried hastily to do something, think too much and exaggerate. I’ve seen it before, he was calm before and he is calm again.

“Maybe He Would Have Shot” [when he brought the ball down] because people said he can’t score at Chelsea – it gives you confidence when you score again. Then I see him pass with his left foot at the right moment.

“Sometimes you go to some places, they don’t show you that love, I’m not saying he didn’t have it, but if he didn’t feel it the way he felt it in Leipzig, then you don’t go to be your best and you will not making the right decision.”