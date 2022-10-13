Arsenal keeper was ‘starstruck’ seeing Rooney but was then sent off for wiping him out

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner revealed that seeing Wayne Rooney left him as a star, before leaving the Manchester United and England legend in a heap.

Turner, who joined the Gunners in the summer, was with the New England Revolution MLS side when he faced Rooney, who played for DC United.

Twitter @SoccerAM He did indeed come very close to Rooney and was sent away for his troubles

The American revealed that seeing Rooney through the tunnel left him in awe, but got even closer to him during the match, leading to Turner being sent off in May 2019.

While Rooney was chasing a long ball, Turner mistimed every attempt to get there first as he pinned his opponent, leaving the umpire with no choice but to send the keeper away.

Rooney later revealed that he felt he had “had a car accident” after the collision, but luckily he got up unscathed.

About the meeting with Rooney, Turner told Arsenal’s club media: “The first time I was hit by the stars was probably when I was in MLS and we were up against DC United and Wayne Rooney.

“It was the first time I played against him and in the end I liked beating him and getting a red card.

“A bit of a disaster, but that was definitely the first time I went into the locker room and thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe I just did that.'”

Host Frimmy revealed he was so starstruck when he saw Arsenal legend Thierry Henry that he was too shy to ask him for a photo.

Turner added: “I played against him a few times when he was the manager of Montreal. That was pretty cool too.

“But that was after I pressed my knee to Wayne Rooney’s chest.”

Turner has been given the nod by Mikel Arteta to start Arsenal’s Europa League clash in Bodo/Glimt, that is live on talkSPORT 2.

Getty Turner won 3-0 against Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium and managed to stay out of trouble

There are no stars of Rooney’s caliber in the Norwegian outfit’s roster, and Arsenal fans will hope their player won’t clean up any of the Bodo/Glimt players on the artificial pitch.

