Arsenal ‘join race’ for Ruben Neves with Mikel Arteta keen to battle for Portugal’s star signature

Arsenal are set to face Barcelona next summer for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese star Ruben Neves.

The Wolves skipper is a man in demand and has been linked this week with a move to Spain as Barcelona are looking at potential candidates to replace Sergio Busquets next season.

Busquets looks set to end his association with the club after 14 years, seeing Neves as a replacement for the Spanish star. However, according to SportXavi’s side could face competition for his signature from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is an avid admirer of the Portuguese star and has marked him as an asset next summer as he aims to add more depth to his midfield, and Wolves could be more willing to negotiate Neves’ contract which expires in 2024.

Arsenal were interested in recruiting Neves over the summer but were put off by the asking price for the midfielder.

However, there is a belief that his price tag would drop significantly with Wolves trying to avoid losing the player for free at the end of his contract.

It is thought that Neves is unlikely to sign a new deal with Molineux and along with Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Liverpool also continue to hunt for the Wolves captain.

United could turn to Neves after missing Frenkie de Jong this summer and there are claims that both the Red Devils and Liverpool have met Jorge Mendes about the possibility of signing the Portugal international.

However, there is a growing belief that he would rather move to Spain, especially with Barcelona’s interest, than to another Premier League club.

Neves joined Wolves in 2017, scoring 25 goals in 220 appearances and playing a key role in securing their return to the Premier League in 2018 before taking over the armband from Conor Coady at the start of this season.