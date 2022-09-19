Arsenal insiders say the sky’s the limit for 15-year-old history maker Ethan Nwaneri

Some players just have ‘it’. Mikel Arteta discovered that Ethan Nwaneri has something special in their initial interactions.

They left the Arsenal manager with a ‘gut feeling’ that the schoolboy would be ready to become the Premier League’s youngest player at just 15 years and 181 days against Brentford on Sunday.

Others have seen it as Nwaneri has risen through Arsenal’s ranks. Some have been so convinced by what they have witnessed that if Nwaneri (pronounced Wan-yeri) doesn’t make it at Arsenal, it will leave them scratching their heads and questioning the game.

Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player at the weekend

The 15-year-old was brought on for Bukayo Saka late on in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford

As much as anyone can tell — and while being well aware of the potential pitfalls ahead and development to come — Nwaneri is considered as close to a sure thing as it gets.

At Arsenal, he is considered to be ‘the next one’. For some even THE.

For the youngsters coming through Arsenal’s Hale End academy in recent years, Jack Wilshere has been the home-grown benchmark with Cesc Fabregas, signed from Barcelona aged 16, another famous candidate.

Mikel Arteta’s initial talks with the teenager are sad to have given him a gut feeling

Forget how his injury-hit career petered out into premature retirement, remember early Wilshere and the huge buzz of excitement he created when he arrived on the first-team scene.

So that Nwaneri is being talked about in similar terms to the heralded pair and, in the view of some, has the potential to be one of Arsenal’s best ever academy products is as clear an indication as any of his ability.

Nwaneri, who has played under Wilshere for the Under-18s this season, came on as an attacking midfielder for his historic run out against Brentford and has featured in a number of forward positions for Arsenal’s academy side this season.

The teenager came on as an attacking midfielder for his historic run-out against Brentford

But the one consistent and central thing as he has progressed through their youth set-up is getting him on the ball wherever he is stationed. Do it enough and games will be affected and subsequently won.

“He’s comfortable wherever you play him,” an Arsenal source said of Nwaneri, who also has a younger brother Emerson in the Gunners system. Ethan is described as a quick learner, a trait expected to help him make a quick adjustment to first-team football.

“He would be the best player if you played him at right-back,” added the source. – Within 10 minutes he would adapt to it and be the best player on the pitch. A complete, total footballer.’

Nwaneri was taken over to acknowledge the outfielder after the match by his teammates

He was part of a young bench on the day for the first time, making his debut late on

Nwaneri has always had a knack for scoring, while his technique, intelligence and ability to see and do things that others may not have made him stand out among his peers.

Combine the teenage talent levels of Fabregas and Wilshere with the manners and maturity beyond their years to handle themselves impressively in a grown-up and professional environment, and it’s not hard to see why Arsenal have such high hopes.

It was endearing to see Nwaneri’s reaction at full-time at Brentford and how he had to be encouraged by team-mates to walk over to the Arsenal fans and receive his standing ovation after his history-making cameo.

It was in line with descriptions of Nwaneri who does not crave the limelight. It will shine brighter after his debut, but he is said to have the solid support network around him to pull through.

His focus is his football and if he is not training at Arsenal, he is likely to be working on his craft in an individual session with his father Obi.

And if Arteta was building his ideal player and person for his team, Nwaneri would likely tick all the right boxes.

While the size of Sunday’s jump was bigger than any so far, it is nothing new for Nwaneri to be fast tracked.

He is now part of the England Under-17 squad after playing for the Under-16s when he was 14.

Having joined Arsenal at the age of nine after having his pick of clubs, as he does again now, Nwaneri has typically played at a higher age group for the club since before he was a teenager.

Arteta gave some final words of encouragement before introducing Nwaneri to the game

He has only tended to perform at his actual age level when coming back from injury or if his quality was required to help win a game against one of their rival premier academies.

Granit Xhaka is one of the experienced stars taking Nwaneri under his wing. Xhaka said: ‘I’m getting my coaching license and I’ve coached the Under-16s. You can see a big difference between him and the other guys. He is very, very special.

– He looks old when I see him, but the club can be proud of a player like him. I spoke to a guy from Brentford and told him this guy was 15. He looked at me and said, “F*** me, we look old!”.

‘But we enjoy him, he enjoys us as he has the quality. You have to protect him as he is very young, but if he continues like this with his hard work, he has a big, big future.’