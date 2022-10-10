Arsenal in ‘contract dilemma’ with Charlie Patino as clubs monitor his situation

Arsenal could be in danger of losing academy star Charlie Patino on a free transfer with the midfielder in the final year of his contract.

The 18-year-old played under Mikel Arteta twice last season, scoring on his debut in the 5-1 win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal star Charlie Patino is currently on loan to Blackpool

He then started in the third round of the FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, but struggled to assert himself before being swept away in the 69th minute.

But he has impressed for Championship outfit Blackpool on loan this campaign, having scored one goal in nine games across all competitions.

However, the athletic reports that Patino faces an uncertain future with the youngster who will become a free agent at the end of the term.

It is said that despite the ‘contract dilemma’, the Gunners do have the option to activate a two-year extension, but talks have yet to take place.

Patino would like to sign new terms in north London, with Arsenal only having a few months to exercise their option.

He starred in Blackpool’s 3-1 win over Watford last weekend, with Arsenal scouts expected to be on Bloomfield Road.

The Athletic also reports that the uncertainty surrounding England youth international Patino ‘has sparked interest’.

Both teams from England and clubs from abroad are said to be monitoring his situation.

It is not just Arsenal that could lose to Patino as the English teenager is eligible to represent Spain as he has a Spanish passport thanks to his father.

English youth international Patino is in the last year of his contract with Emirates

But in a boost for Arsenal, Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has declared he wants to sign a new contract.

After Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool, he said: “Of course I want to stay.

“We are talking. Let’s see what will happen, but of course I want to stay.”

And Arsenal are also said to be negotiating new deals with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba after their stunning start to the season.