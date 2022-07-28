Arsenal icon Jens Lehmann ‘damages his neighbour’s garage with a CHAINSAW in a frenzy of rage’

Jens Lehmann dramatically stormed his neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw, according to reports in Germany.

The legendary former Arsenal goalkeeper is said to have had a lengthy dispute with neighbors over their property that apparently blocked his view of beautiful Starnberger Lake.

And as reported by pictureLehmann took a chainsaw and, in a “frenzy of rage,” cut several roof beams with it.

The article goes on to claim that the 52-year-old tried to turn off a security camera and failed to turn off a security camera, causing the attack to be broadcast live to the owner.

He would have caused hundreds of pounds of damage with the chainsaw.

Police were then called to Lehmann’s property and are now investigating whether the former German star is guilty of three other acts of vandalism worth more than £8,500.

The former 61-cap international is believed to have had a bad relationship with his neighbors for a long time and has charged them for ‘property damage and coercion’, on the assumption that the new garage is on his land.

The 52-year-old stopper has a history of clashes with players throughout his professional career

Lehmann has lived on Bavaria’s picturesque Lake Starnberg for the past 15 years after purchasing his current home for £4.2million while with the Gunners, where he played exactly 200 times in all competitions and was number 1 in their Invincibles- season.

He was fired from the board of Hertha Berlin last year after a racist WhatsApp message appeared online, after which he publicly apologized, tweeting: “A private message from my cell phone to Dennis Aogo made an impression for which I apologized in conversation with Dennis.

"As a former national player, he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence and brings opportunities to Sky."

Sports post have contacted Lehmann for comment.