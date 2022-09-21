WhatsNew2Day
Arsenal ‘have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a £17m move for winger Jesper Lindstrom’

Arsenal ‘have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a £17m move for winger Jesper Lindstrom’ – with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window

By Max Mathews For Mailonline

Published: 16:59, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 16:59, 21 September 2022

Arsenal have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about Jesper Lindstrom, according to reports in Germany.

The Danish winger helped the Bundesliga side win the Europa League last season, earning them a place in the Champions League for this campaign.

And as reported by PictureGunners boss Mikel Arteta has opened talks with Frankfurt over a move for Lindstrom in the January transfer window.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (above) is believed to be keen on the Danish winger, who is valued at £17million.
Despite surprisingly topping the table after seven games, Arteta is said to be keen to strengthen his small squad after last season saw them lose several players in January, fail to bring anyone in and ultimately miss out on the top four with two points.

Winger Nicolas Pepe is on loan at Nice and talented teenager Marquinhos may join him on loan in January, with versatile star Lindstrom a potential backup option on the flanks who is also capable of covering at No. 10.

Five-cap player Lindstrom was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season last year in his first campaign in Germany following a move from Brøndby in his home country.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in all competitions so far this season, including the winner as Frankfurt beat Marseille 1-0 away in Europe last week.

Bild also state that a fee of around £17m could be enough to get the deal done.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also believed to be of interest to the north London side.

