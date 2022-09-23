Arsenal have ‘good chance’ of winning the title this season, says legendary manager Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his old club can mount a Premier League title challenge this season.

The Gunners have started the season brilliantly with six wins from their first seven games and currently sit a point clear at the top of the table.

Reigning champions Manchester City are in second place, having dropped points on two occasions, and Wenger does not believe they will run away with the title this year.

“I would say they (Arsenal) have a good chance this season because I don’t see any super-dominant team,” the French icon told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s title hopes.

‘I believe it’s a good opportunity to do that this season.

‘Of course it’s also a bit of a special season because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don’t know how much it will affect the performances of individual players and teams.

‘Overall I believe there is a good opportunity there this season.’

Arsenal’s credentials will be put to the test in the coming weeks with their next league games against Tottenham and Liverpool at the Emirates.