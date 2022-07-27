Arsenal ‘handed boost’ in Lucas Paqueta pursuit

Arsenal have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta after a senior club figure admitted the French side had to reduce their team size this summer.

The north London club, led by Edu and Mikel Arteta, have reportedly identified Paqueta, 24, as a target this summer as they look to build on a promising business.

Speaking at a press conference following the club’s pre-season win over Feyenoord 2-0, Lyon’s head of recruitment Bruno Cheyrou dropped the strongest hint yet that Paqueta, a reported target for a number of European clubs, could be out this summer. leave.

“We need to reduce the squad size,” Cheyrou said. “In terms of departures, we will analyze offers on a case-by-case basis, but the economy will be considered.

“We will consider the offers with Jean-Michel Aulas and Vincent Ponsot to make the best decisions. I’m here to provide the best team possible, but there are other things to consider as well.’

Cheyrou was then asked specifically about Paqueta, a question to which he replied, “We are prepared for any eventuality.”

Paqueta impressed for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, scoring eight goals and providing a further six assists.

The club’s financial situation has improved, according to Jean-Michel Aulas himself, with the Lyon chief publicly stating that they have the ‘economic’ resources to bring in players and retain well-paid stars. However, he admitted that the club would not stand in Paqueta’s way if he wanted to leave.

Lyon has historically had a reputation for being quite difficult to deal with when it comes to negotiating players.

“There are proposals for him,” Aulas said. “There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others cannot.

‘Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives. The coach has given us his opinion and there is also what the players want to do.’

Arsenal technical director Edu has officially spoken of his admiration for his compatriot Paqueta.

“I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas,” Edu told TNT Sports Brazil. “I’m a man who loves him very much, I’ve always liked him, since my time with the Brazil national team.

“He’s had a great season, he was considered the best” [overseas] player in the French league.’

However, Edu suggested Arsenal were well stocked with attacking midfield and concluded a move could be unlikely this summer.

“But today there’s really no talking, I just admire the player because today’s squad, in the position he’s playing, I think we’ve been helped a lot in this regard,” he said.