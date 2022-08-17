Arsenal footballer Aaron Ramsdale is ENGAGED to his girlfriend Georgina Irwin

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aaron Ramsdale has announced his engagement to girlfriend Georgina Irwin.

The 24-year-old Arsenal footballer revealed he had asked the question to his girlfriend of three years in a very lavish hotel proposal last week.

Aaron revealed the news to his followers and shared a series of beloved snaps of the moment in a gallery captioned, “Forever and ever has a beautiful ring to it.”

Marry me? Aaron Ramsdale has announced his engagement to girlfriend Georgina Irwin

The goalkeeper told how the couple got engaged last Thursday when he wrote ‘22.08.22’ to the photos of the romantic moment.

Aaron proposed to Georgina by setting up a huge lighted sign that read “marry me?” and was surrounded by flowers and white balloons.

One image showed the moment when Aaron, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, got down on one knee and asked Georgina to be his wife.

In love! The 24-year-old Arsenal footballer revealed he had questioned his girlfriend of three years in a very lavish hotel proposal last week

Georgina looked stunning in a white satin mini dress with an A-line skirt and a cut out section across her chest, paired with strappy glitzy heels.

Her blonde locks were worn in a sleek ponytail and she wore subtle coverage of makeup.

The couple in love hugged and kissed in front of the huge plate and Georgina showed off her breathtaking oval engagement ring for the camera.

Wow! The couple in love hugged and kissed in front of the huge plate and Georgina flashed her breathtaking oval engagement ring in front of the camera

Husband and wife: Aaron revealed the news to his followers and shared a series of beloved snaps from the moment in a gallery captioned: ‘Forever and ever has a beautiful tone’

Congratulations came in from Aaron’s friends and teammates.

Former Premier League and England star Jamie Redknapp was among the stars leading the celebrations in the comments section.

His team’s official account wrote, “Congratulations to you both!”

Everton player Conor Coady, England’s Mitch Pinnock and Lloyd Griffith also all offered their good wishes to Aaron and his future wife.