Arsenal fans love how Granit Xhaka made his team-mates huddle as he gave instructions against Spurs

Granit Xhaka has won the hearts of Arsenal fans after he gathered his team-mates into a muddle following Thomas Partey’s opening goal in Saturday’s derby in north London.

The Swiss midfielder was quick to call on his fellow Gunners players in a show of leadership that has led many supporters to suggest he is the real leader in the Arsenal dressing room.

Xhaka had a tense relationship with the Arsenal stalwarts after a well-documented snare on the pitch that saw him taunt fans and throw his shirt on the ground, but improved performances this season are starting to turn things around.

Granit Xhaka is praised for rallying his teammates after Thomas Partey’s goal against Tottenham

And fans have taken to Twitter to greet their player’s show of leadership, with one supporter writing: ‘Look at Xhaka man, man’s fed by the hate, watch him flourish.’

A second added: ‘I love Granit Xhaka’s reaction to scoring the goal. Bring the team together and let them focus on #leadership.’

A third praised the midfielder’s performance, saying: ‘Pure leadership from #Xhaka after that goal!!!’

Partey opened the scoring with a spectacular first finish in the top corner of range

A fourth Arsenal fan was particularly fond of the player, writing: ‘Xhaka is acc our leader. I love that guy man.’

And a fifth suggested that Xhaka has finally grown into his leadership role at the club, adding: “Xhaka showing real captaincy material after the goal would love to see that.”

But he was later found guilty of an error leading to the equalizing goal for Spurs after being apparently expropriated in a safe part of the field.

However, the Swiss midfielder was then guilty of Tottenham’s equalizer

Tottenham broke on pace, forcing Harry Kane to score a foul in the penalty area from 12 yards out, which obviously didn’t sit well with the fans.

One fan was quick to divide the blame, saying, “I blame Granit Xhaka for that pen.”

And another added: ‘Did Granit Xhaka try to go back to chaos? I’m sorry, but that’s the greatest contribution to that goal.’