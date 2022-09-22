WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby

Sports
By Merry
Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby 16
1663866205 61 Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be
Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby 17
1663866207 586 Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be
Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby 18
1663866208 357 Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be
Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby 19
1663866209 853 Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be
Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby 20

Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard are expected to be FIT for the North London Derby after struggling with calf problems… and the Norwegian is expected to play for his country during the international break

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard can soon return from injuries
  • Both have struggled with calf problems of late and missed games for Arsenal
  • Neither injury is serious and both could be back to face Tottenham next week
  • Odegaard is set to join Norway’s squad and could play this week

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline

Published: 17:59, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 18.00, 22 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard should be ready for the North London Derby next weekend, according to a report.

Zinchenko missed the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday after a short spell back in the team following injury, while captain Odegaard was also absent from the game after picking up a knock.

According to Subwayhowever, both are set to return to the squad for the crunch tie with rivals Tottenham, which could see Mikel Arteta’s side extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Mikel Arteta is set for an injury boost ahead of Arsenal's game against Tottenham
Mikel Arteta is set for an injury boost ahead of Arsenal's game against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta is set for an injury boost ahead of Arsenal’s game against Tottenham

Oleksandr Zinchenko will soon return to fitness
Oleksandr Zinchenko will soon return to fitness
Martin Odegaard is also expected to be fit next weekend
Martin Odegaard is also expected to be fit next weekend

Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Martin Odegaard (right) will soon return to fitness

Zinchenko has missed three Premier League games this season after struggling with a calf problem.

He returned to the Gunners squad for their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United but missed the game at the Brentford Community Stadium after picking up another knock.

He missed Ukraine’s 3-0 defeat by Scotland last night and is also expected to sit out his side’s game against Armenia later this international break.

Meanwhile, Odegaard also missed the Brentford game with a knock, but it is not believed that his calf problem is serious.

The 23-year-old is currently being assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff in London but could still join Norway for their games this international break.

Martin Odegaard is expected to join the Norwegian squad during this international break
Martin Odegaard is expected to join the Norwegian squad during this international break

Martin Odegaard is expected to join the Norwegian squad during this international break

Arsenal face Antonio Conte's Tottenham side in the North London Derby next Saturday
Arsenal face Antonio Conte's Tottenham side in the North London Derby next Saturday

Arsenal face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side in the North London Derby next Saturday

Arsenal have started the season in fine form and are top of the league after seven games, winning six and losing one of their games so far.

However, they will not be helped by next weekend’s game being Saturday’s early kick-off, and face tough tests against Tottenham and then Liverpool after a friendly start to the season.

But Arteta’s side appear to have bounced back from last season’s disappointment of missing out on the Champions League, having also won their one Europa League game so far.

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir…

Merry

Utah Jazz ‘trade Bojan Bogdanovic…

Merry

Roberto Mancini puts faith in youth to…

Merry
1 of 4,678

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More