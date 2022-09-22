Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard expected to be FIT for the North London Derby

Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard should be ready for the North London Derby next weekend, according to a report.

Zinchenko missed the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday after a short spell back in the team following injury, while captain Odegaard was also absent from the game after picking up a knock.

According to Subwayhowever, both are set to return to the squad for the crunch tie with rivals Tottenham, which could see Mikel Arteta’s side extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Mikel Arteta is set for an injury boost ahead of Arsenal’s game against Tottenham

Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Martin Odegaard (right) will soon return to fitness

Zinchenko has missed three Premier League games this season after struggling with a calf problem.

He returned to the Gunners squad for their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United but missed the game at the Brentford Community Stadium after picking up another knock.

He missed Ukraine’s 3-0 defeat by Scotland last night and is also expected to sit out his side’s game against Armenia later this international break.

Meanwhile, Odegaard also missed the Brentford game with a knock, but it is not believed that his calf problem is serious.

The 23-year-old is currently being assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff in London but could still join Norway for their games this international break.

Martin Odegaard is expected to join the Norwegian squad during this international break

Arsenal face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side in the North London Derby next Saturday

Arsenal have started the season in fine form and are top of the league after seven games, winning six and losing one of their games so far.

However, they will not be helped by next weekend’s game being Saturday’s early kick-off, and face tough tests against Tottenham and then Liverpool after a friendly start to the season.

But Arteta’s side appear to have bounced back from last season’s disappointment of missing out on the Champions League, having also won their one Europa League game so far.