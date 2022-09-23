Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu admits he is ‘not satisfied’ after losing place to Ben White

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted he is ‘not happy’ to be out of the team this season after losing his place at right-back to Ben White – but vowed to return and ‘work hard’ to play first-team football again.

Tomiyasu arrived at the Emirates from Serie A side Bologna last season and made a good early impression, starting 20 times under Mikel Arteta as the club challenged for Champions League football.

However, the 23-year-old was ruled out for part of the season when he picked up a calf injury that sidelined him for nine games – and that fitness blow has affected his preparations for the current season.

After Arsenal failed to secure a top four finish, the Spanish boss has shuffled his decks this campaign to get his side up to scratch and has also added some new signings, with Tomiyasu finding himself out of favor in the first seven games of the season.

To Arteta’s credit, the changes have worked – Arsenal are currently top of the league and White appears to be flourishing in his new right-back role – although Tomiyasu admits he cannot hide his frustration as he admitted that The Premier League’s standards are incredibly high.

‘What is required in this league is quite high and I am not satisfied.

‘When you look at the players selected as starters in the Premier League games, you will understand what it takes to be there. I will work hard to get my position back.’

Tomiyasu has shown he is still valued by Arteta after being brought on six times in the Gunners’ first seven games and he played 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-1 Europa League win against FC Zurich.

Arteta stressed that Tomiyasu was still in his plans this season and that he was looking to get him more minutes after his long layoff.

After their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last month – where Tomiyasu won more tackles than anyone else from the bench – the boss said: ‘We’re really happy that we’re getting some minutes into him and he’s responding really well.

‘He’s been training now for weeks without a problem, which is the first period he’s been able to do that in the last six or seven months, and you can see the way he played today when he came on the track – I think he was really good. ‘