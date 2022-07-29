Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to join Marseille on loan after talks with Atalanta break down

Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares will join Marseille on a season contract.

The 22-year-old left-back will undergo a medical on Friday with the French side, with an official announcement pending.

The Portuguese youth international, who started 13 Premier League games for the Gunners last season, saw a planned move to Atalanta fail at the start of the week.

The 22-year-old scored against Manchester United in a 3-1 win at the Emirates

The lease does not include an option for Igor Tudor’s side to buy Tavares, and the French club will pay his wages during the loan period.

Tavares joined Arsenal on a £8million deal last summer after impressing in the Primeira Liga at Benfica.

After playing in every game from the club to the EFL Cup semi-finals last season, Tavares was left on the bench when Mikel Arteta’s side crashed into eventual winner Liverpool.

With Kieran Tierney as Mikel Arteta’s favorite option on the left side of the defense, and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko earlier this month, the Emirates’ chances seemed limited for Tavares ahead of the coming season.

Alexis Sánchez appears after three seasons in San Siro . to leave Inter Milan

Marseille is also in talks to sign former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan.

Sanchez found himself shuffling the pecking order at Inter since joining the club in 2020 after his Manchester horror spell, but a move to the Stade Velodrome would offer the former Arsenal star Champions League football and the prospect of more minutes .

The Chile international is said to be interested in a move to Marseille, but the deal would depend on the 33-year-old reaching an agreement with Inter on a severance package.