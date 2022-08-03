Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney opens up on agony of losing friends to suicide

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is outspoken about mental health after his friends tragically committed suicide.

The Scotland international is one of the Premier League’s best left-backs since moving from Celtic to the Gunners in 2019.

In Amazon’s new All or Nothing Arsenal documentary, he revealed that he struggled mentally when he first moved to London, as well as being open to losing friends to suicide.

During the show, he said, “It was hard to start with, I had a really hard time. A real low point. Homesickness was terrible to begin with.

‘Outside the training you had a lot of time to think. I’m not saying I’ve ever been in a bad, bad place where I was suicidal.

“But my friends have been. Two or three of them committed suicide, lost their lives. You are with these people and you know nothing. They haven’t spoken.

Tierney struggled with homesickness when he moved to London after leaving Celtic

Tierney left his family and friends to join the Gunners in 2019 for £25million

“So I think I feel a certain responsibility to try to help as much as I can, because I kind of know what it feels like to be in a certain place.”

The 25-year-old made his Celtic debut in 2015, before taking his first Scotland cap a year later.

His performances for the Hoops earned him a £25million transfer to Arsenal in 2019, leaving his family and friends to play in the Premier League.

He made 87 appearances for the Gunners in three seasons, in which he also scored four times.

Amazon’s All or Nothing: Arsenal series is available to watch on Amazon Prime from August 4.

Tierney also revealed during the All or Nothing series that he lives with Gunner’s chef and boyfriend Johnny McCallum.

He said, “He can get pretty angry sometimes when we get hit, but that’s just passion for you. That’s what he cares about, so I stay away from him.

“Johnny knows when I’m mad he’ll leave the food and just run wild.”

For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org, or go to samaritans.org where to find your nearest branch.