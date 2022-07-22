Arsenal confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer as £32m star follows Man City pal Gabriel Jesus to club

Arsenal have finalized the signing of Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko on a deal worth £32million.

The 25-year-old moves to the Emirates Stadium after a six-year stint with City, where he won four Premier League titles and a second medal in the 2021 Champions League final.

The deal overshadows the £1.7million fee City paid for him to Russian side FC Ufa in 2016 and will give them a hefty profit over the Ukraine international, who had two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I want to say that this is a childhood dream come true as I was a huge fan when I was a kid.

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas played here, I just enjoyed watching those games, that Arsenal.

“And of course I started to love this club, so I’m so excited and I can’t wait to play for this great club.

‘We are so happy that Alex has joined us,’ added Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

“He’s a player I know very well personally and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility. It’s not just about the positions he can play, but also the versatility he will give us in attack and defense.

“Alex is a person of great human qualities and character, and I am delighted that everyone has made this tremendous effort to bring Alex to the club.”

In an exit interview with City, Zinchenko admitted leaving the Premier League champions was a difficult choice and that he had already given a farewell address to his now former team-mates.

He said: ‘I wasn’t ready to be honest for this day, especially when I gave a speech to the team. It’s been six incredible years. I am so grateful to this great club. I wish Manchester City all the best. ‘

Zinchenko follows Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal after the striker’s £45m move two weeks ago

Oleksandr Zinchenko leaves Manchester City with four Premier League titles to his name

Sports post reported that Zinchenko had left City’s training camp in the United States to undergo a medical check-up and finalize his deal with the Gunners – who are also currently touring America.

Zinchenko leaves the Premier League champions after 127 appearances, two goals and 12 assists, and will bring depth and competition to Mikel Arteta’s left-back side, alongside Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney.

His move marks Arsenal’s second strike at City this summer, following the £45million acquisition from striker Gabriel Jesus earlier this month.

Zinchenko is often used as a midfielder for Ukraine, despite playing as a left-back for City

The Ukrainian was a second-choice left-back behind Joao Cancelo under Pep Guardiola

Often deployed as a left-back by Guardiola, Zinchenko takes on a more attacking role with the Ukraine national team in midfield, but it remains to be seen how and where Arteta will use his new signing when the season kicks off on August 5.

Arsenal have been ruthless in the transfer window so far, with the capture of Zinchenko, the fifth signing of the summer after deals for Marquinhos, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Porto’s attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The move cements Joao Cancelo’s position as City’s first-choice left-back, but it remains to be seen whether the club will now jump into the transfer market to provide the Portuguese star with backup following Zinchenko’s departure.