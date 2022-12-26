Arsenal come back and extend the league lead to 7 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal showed how to strike back on Boxing Day, a traditionally busy time in English soccer, beating West Ham 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

Newcastle moved into second place with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday, pushing defending champion Manchester City into third place.

Said Benrahma’s 27th-minute penalty kick gave David Moyes’ West Ham a 1–0 lead at half-time after a Gunners penalty on the stroke of half-time was overturned by VAR.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his team pick up speed after the break with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring with fine shots early in the second half.

Eddie Nketiah sealed the victory against former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, finishing off a clever move to fill the void for the injured Gabriel Jesus and give Arsenal a tenth successive Premier League home win.

Chris Wood’s penalty and a sublime Miguel Almiron goal put Newcastle 2-0 up against Leicester after just seven minutes, with Joelinton adding a third just after the half-hour mark for the sixth successive league win in the Magpies.

Man City, who visit Leeds on Wednesday, trail Newcastle by a point but have played two fewer games.

Monday’s seven games were the first in the Premier League in more than a month due to the long World Cup break in Qatar.

KANE SCORES

Harry Kane, who returned to the Premier League after missing a penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France two weeks ago, scored a goal to help fourth-placed Tottenham to recover from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford. .

Kane shrugged off chants of “You let your country down” from a section of the Brentford fans. He headed in a Clement Lenglet cross in the 65th. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham.

Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.

LIVERPOOL WINS AGAIN

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 for their third successive league win and remained sixth, one point behind Manchester United. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk scored in the first half at Villa Park before Stefan Bajcetic scored near the end of the second.

Liverpool’s third win in a row moved the club within five points of the Champions League places.

“We have to be the pain in the butt for everyone,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “We are not in the best position, there is a distance between us and other teams, we know it. The first two or three may be too much. away. If they win all their games, we don’t stand a chance.”

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time win against Everton. The defeat increased the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard. Substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri scored on a counterattack in the fifth minute of added time. Wolves moved away from the bottom of the table and moved within a point of 17th-placed Everton.

Brighton beat struggling Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary’s and are one point behind Liverpool. Southampton lost their fourth successive league game and fell to bottom place.

Fulham won a Premier League derby in the capital for the second time in 29 tries with a 3-0 win at nine-man Crystal Palace. Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for the visitors, while Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off for the hosts.

Fulham manager Marco Silva dedicated the victory to George Cohen, the England right-back who won the 1966 World Cup and died on Friday.

TUESDAY GAMES

Manchester United play Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with ninth place Chelsea hosting Bournemouth.

