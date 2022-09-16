Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta named Premier League Manager of the Month for August

<!–

Mikel Arteta has been named Manager of the Month for August after seeing his team start the season in perfect shape for a couple of great weeks.

Arsenal, after a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, started the season with five wins out of five as Arteta’s side set the early pace.

Wins over Fulham and Aston Villa at the end of the month marked the end of an impressive August as Arsenal set out to chart a route back to the top of European football.

After being heartbroken by the crippling end to Arsenal’s 2021-22 season, Arteta returned a man revitalized by Arsenal’s stellar summer business.

From the start of the season, Arteta has shown that he has stamped his authority on his Arsenal squad, with convincing wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester to start the season with the fruits of Arsenal’s summer labour.

It is the third prize for the Spaniard, which he won last season in September and March.

With the club’s new signings quickly becoming established and last season’s crop of exciting young players continuing their impressive form, Arteta has cultivated a side that now looks up rather than down.

