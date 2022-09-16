Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dismisses claims Ben White was left out of England squad due to injury

Mikel Arteta insists Ben White is fit and the defender was left out by England for selection reasons alone.

The 24-year-old was not part of Gareth Southgate’s final England squad for the World Cup and there have been suggestions that the £50 million signing will miss upcoming games against Germany and Italy due to injury.

But Arteta dismissed those fears on Friday, saying ahead of their trip to Brentford: “He’s fit.”

Gareth Southgate (right) left Ben White (left) from this month’s camp in England for the upcoming Nations League games against European giants Italy and Germany

Mikel Arteta has rejected the idea that white was not chosen due to injury

The manager then confirmed it was a selection decision.

Gareth picks the best team he believes for now. The roster he has chosen for November is unbelievable. Everything we can do to help Ben, we try to do,” he added.

“I think Ben gives a lot of reasons for being selected. That’s all we can do.’

White was named in England’s last squad in May but withdrew with a hamstring injury.

Arteta has used the defender at right-back rather than center this season, but the manager rejected the idea that explains his omission.

White is fit and available to play for the Gunners in their game with Brentford on Sunday

“He has played in both positions and has been selected and not selected at times. I think having a versatile player to play at that level in both the central defender and fullback positions is something I think every manager wants,” he said.

“Especially when you go to a tournament where a lot can happen. That is the decision of Gareth and his coaching staff. When he gets a call, he’s ready.’

Three of Arsenal’s Brazilian contingent – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli – have also all been left out of their national team.

According to Arsenal boss Arteta . does it mean that white was omitted only for selection reasons

And Arteta challenged his players to use omissions as motivation.

“I have not been given a reason,” he added.

“I will have to convince the players to keep their heads down and accept the decision of their coaches not to join their national teams, and give them even more reason that it is so obvious that they should be selected.”