Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is left bewildered by ‘weird’ goalpost farce in 1-0 win over Ajax

Arsenal’s Champions League match with Ajax turned into a farce on Wednesday evening after the English club discovered that the goals were ten centimeters too small.

The Gunners, who eventually advanced to the group stage of the competition with a 1-0 victory, had already noticed in the warm-up that the posts were not the right height.

Last minute adjustments were made before kick-off and changes were made at halftime, leaving Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall stunned.

“It was a very strange experience to come here, a big club like Ajax, but we had to measure the goals before the match and it turned out that the goals were 10 centimeters too small,” said Eidevall.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this to be honest.”

Eidevall’s side also had to finish the game with 10 players after Beth Mead was forced out with a concussion. Arsenal had tried to bring in Lina Hurtig but were told they had used all their replacement windows.

The concussion replacement trial, introduced by the board of the International Football Association, ended in July.

“I think UEFA removed the concussion, they still have the concussion protocol, which means the doctor makes the decision. There’s no doubt that Beth must be taken away,” Eidevall said.

“The problem I have, and if that got lost in the translation, is that I asked the fourth official if we can do a concussion submarine and she said yes, and that’s why we prepare Lina, and when we go do she says no.’

“We had that two to three minute break and we could have spent a lot of time talking to the players about how we would have defended with ten players.

“So I think that’s misinformation from the referee. I honestly don’t know how and why that is possible, because for me it’s such a simple question to answer yes or no.

‘In Sweden – where I come from – ice hockey is very big. If you tackle to the head they realize how dangerous that is, they are so harsh on punishing violence to the head.

Eidevall’s side joins Chelsea as the only other WSL to reach the Champions League group stage

Because that’s not just pain, it can have repercussions for the rest of your life, so that means the decisions have to be very good to not stick around.

“If that’s not a red card to go to a headline like that – I know she doesn’t mean it – but it’s careless. And in the end, it’s carelessness that puts Beth in danger. I just hope she’s okay.

“I’m not surprised that we come out of this double-header with two injuries.”

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game and shot in from the edge of the penalty area six minutes after the break.