Arsenal boss Arteta still keen to bring in more players after new boys impress in Palace victory

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted he still needed more players, despite kicking off their Premier League campaign Friday night with an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have already added five new signings – worth more than £100 million – including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

And William Saliba made his highly anticipated debut at Selhurst Park, nearly three years after joining Saint-Etienne for £30 million.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still wants more signings despite their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

All three were impressed with the win over Palace, but Arteta confirmed she wants to make more purchases before the transfer window closes on September 1.

He said: ‘Starting the season is the most important thing to win the first game. Then we can think about things we need to improve, and there were a few of those today.

“Saliba was great. We were excellent in the first half, we should have scored two or three. And to win here, you have to delve into it and manage the game, which is not an easy thing to do. Jesus started very well today.

Arsenal boss praised William Saliba after £30m defender finally made his debut

“To win here you have to suffer and we did that today. That’s the resilience we need to win these games.

“We needed our goalkeeper today, Palace had the best chance of the game with that one-on-one and Aaron did a really good job for us.

“We will try to bring in more players.

“There are a few things we’ve tried, but for now it’s time to work with the players we have.”

Gary Neville was unconvinced by Ben White (R) out-of-position as fullback

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville agreed Arsenal should try to bolster their roster by signing a full defender and midfielder.

He said: ‘I was more impressed in the second half. I expected their attackers to be brilliant, but the question mark was their robustness and resilience to make contact for 20 minutes in away games. That was where they really impressed me. They got up last night.

“My only concern is with the fullbacks. It’s hard for Ben White to switch to that position. You need to take about 10 games to get used to it.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka got a dip in Selhurst Park in the first half

“The game has come up massively in recent years in terms of positive football. We used to leave two men behind for a corner, now the coaches don’t suffer from that, it’s all about positivity. If I was Ben White I would have given myself ten meters in case I got into a race with Zaha.

“That first win was very important today. Those next four games are looking pretty good. The challenges will come later in the season but if they can keep this squad fit they will look good.

“They could strengthen themselves in the central midfield. If Partey or Xhaka go down, they might look a little light. If they could get a real top midfielder, I just think Xhaka will always let you down, he got a booking today.”