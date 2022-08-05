Arsenal are handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have been given a boost in their hunt for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as the Foxes are eyeing a replacement for the Belgium international.

Brendan Rodgers’ squad has identified Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as a potential target this summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Gunners in previous windows, but it is believed manager Mikel Arteta has shifted his sights to Tielamans.

The Leicester midfielder has less than 12 months to go at King Power Stadium. And while the Foxes are keen not to lose the 25-year-old for free next summer, they are sticking to their £30million asking price.

The former ace of Monaco has played 120 Premier League games for Rodgers and secured a starting spot in Roberto Martinez’s Belgian squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

The Gunners have been busy over the summer period – signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieria. The latter pair can both break into the Gunners’ engine room, but Arteta remains eager to get Tielemans to north London.

And then the path of the Belgian to the Emirates was cleared Foot Mercato reported that Leicester is excited about a transfer for Aouar.

The Lyon playmaker also only has a year left on his contract at Groupama Stadium and has sparked interest from a number of European clubs, including the Foxes and Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman boasted 10 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games for Lyon last season, while Peter Bosz’s side finished eighth for missing out on European football.

Rodgers’ side has yet to sign a contract this summer, but they are hopeful that a dive for Aouar will kickstart their window.