Arsenal and Sevilla pay tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes before and during friendly at the Emirates

Arsenal and Sevilla paid tribute to former winger Jose Antonio Reyes for their Emirates Cup exhibition game on Saturday.

Reyes, who played for both clubs during a successful career spanning more than 20 years, died in a car accident in 2019 at the age of 35.

In what was the first meeting between the sides since the incident, there was a minute of applause for Reyes just before kick-off, with a picture of him shown on the big screens.

In the ninth minute, another round of applause followed, the number he wore when he played for Arsenal.

Reyes’ father was also present in the director’s box.

Coming through youth at Sevilla, Reyes played 86 games for the club before moving to North London in 2004.

He was part of the notoriously invincible Arsenal squad that year. Reyes played for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica before returning to Seville in 2012.

The Spaniard would play 157 more games during his second stint with the club, helping the Laliga side to Europa League victory in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Reyes also played 21 times for Spain and was part of their 2006 World Cup squad.

He ended his career moving to Cordoba, Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard and Extremadura.