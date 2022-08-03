Arsenal All or Nothing: Mikel Arteta and Co get a first glimpse of new series at red carpet event

Arsenal stars, including Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White, got their first nervous glimpse of the fly-on-the-wall documentary, All or nothing ArsenalTuesday night during a special screening in London.

Players and manager Mikel Arteta, along with his wife and children, braved a private screening of the first two episodes of the eight-part documentary series in front of 150 guests.

Arsenal’s staff spent all of last season under the watchful eye of dozens of players Amazon Prime video cameras and admit they quickly forgot they were there, leaving them curious and maybe a little concerned about what and who made the cut.

(From left to right) Arsenal stars Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, boss Mikel Arteta, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney attend the special All or Nothing screening in London on Tuesday

Arsenal boss Arteta poses for photos next to his wife Lorena Bernal during the event

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney were also in the audience, quickly sneaking into North London’s Islington Assembly Hall and avoiding further scrutiny by the ranks of journalists, bloggers and influencers lining the red carpet.

“You forget the cameras right away because you don’t see anything,” admitted defender Ben White. “They’re all in the ceilings, in the walls, everywhere.”

“Sometimes you see a little movement and you know they’re following you,” he said Sports post prior to screening.

In the Prime Video fly-on-the-wall series, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have already played in the Premier League.

The first three – of the eight – episodes in the series will stream on Prime Video starting Thursday

The first three – of eight – episodes in the Arsenal series will stream on Prime Video starting Thursday and will eventually reach 240 countries and territories.

Much of the early action revolves around manager Mikel Arteta’s struggle to help his team recover from a disastrous start to last season’s campaign and then find consistency in the battle for a Champions League spot, which they narrowly missed. .

In the early episodes, the pressure on the manager can be clearly seen as he tries to take the pressure off his young side and give them confidence. Arteta employs a series of unorthodox practices and preparations to bring his team to life.

At Leicester, he asks the team to vigorously rub their palms together and then hold hands to generate a bubble of energy; before traveling to Liverpool, he blasts ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ across London Colney’s training ground to prepare for the atmosphere in Liverpool, and in the minutes before his team takes on the Spurs in the Emirates, he club photographer and lifelong fan, Stuart MacFarlane, to address them.

Arsenal legends Nigel Winterburn (right) and David Seaman – along with wife Frankie Poultney (left) – attended the special screening in London

“I love this football club,” the photographer, who has been with Arsenal for 30 years, told the players. “And I fucking love you all.”

MacFarlane begged the players to get stuck in it.

“First f*****g tackle, listen to the crowd, they’ll f*****g you right away,” he insisted. “Win every tackle.”

White, a £50m summer signing, didn’t have to be asked twice. Within two minutes of the referee’s whistle, he went into a tackle to get Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min out of his possession.

In one of the first episodes shown on Tuesday’s showing, Arsenal’s club photographer Stuart MacFarlane was harassed after a derby-winning team talk

Attendees also got to see Arteta’s unusual training methods in full on screen

“Someone like him speaking to us, the amount of history he has at the club, it’s unbelievable,” said White, admitting MacFarlane’s words had made an impact.

You need a tackle like that every game, not just in the derby. You need it in every Premier League game. Everyone fighting. [The tackle] seemed to pick up the pace and we were fighting.’

Arsenal were irresistible and raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half to eventually win 3-1.

Emile Smith Rowe agrees that MacFarlane made all the difference that September day.

Hollywood Actor and Arsenal Supporter Daniel Kaluuya Arrives for All or Nothing Premiere

“It was a good moment,” the young player said Sports post.

‘It was good that he spoke like that. We also went to perform. We had to make sure we performed for him. I love him.’

And Smith Rowe appreciates the innovative pre-match routines Arteta delivers, even if they look a little weird to outsiders.

“It’s things we haven’t had before,” said the midfielder. ‘It is motivation, it gives us the energy to perform. That is very important to us.’