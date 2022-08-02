Arsenal – All or Nothing: Aaron Ramsdale hopes fans will learn hardships footballers face in series

Aaron Ramsdale hopes fans will gain a better understanding of the difficulties footballers face through Arsenal’s All Or Nothing series.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale believes the highs and lows mean that being a pro can be ‘one of the best courses in the world, but at the same time one of the worst’.

The Gunners opened the door to an Amazon camera crew last season, giving them access to all areas of the club, players and some of their family environments during a roller coaster campaign for the North Londoners.

Asked about what he hopes supporters will learn, Ramsdale said: ‘It’s hard to be a footballer. One of the best jobs in the world, but at the same time one of the worst.

‘Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t me preaching like ‘oh everybody feel sorry for us’, but time away from families, kids etc. and living out of a suitcase, traveling.

‘The stress you put on yourself, the stress you have in terms of fan base. One weekend it’s the best job in the world and you’re living on cloud nine and winning games, and the next week you’re losing to a team you shouldn’t lose to and it’s doom and gloom.

“I just hope that what comes out shows them that we’re only human, and that you see us enjoying ourselves, but sometimes we suffer together.

“That’s the hardest thing to get out of. Everyone thinks football is easy, you’re on the field for two or three hours and you go home, but it’s not like that.

‘You’re on the road 24/7, you’re at the gym. But like I said, I’m not complaining that we want some sympathy, it’s just the facts of the job.’

Ramsdale has first-hand experience of fanbase pressure and, in one of the first episodes, talks about the well-documented social media abuse he received prior to his £30m transfer to Arsenal that prompted him to make comments and reports on his disable social media apps .

The cameras also caught Ramsdale’s family during his Arsenal debut against Norwich. The images showed the enormous stress and tension that rests on them, especially his father Nick.

At one point, Ramsdale senior finds the watching so nail-biting that he has to take a break from watching and heads back to their company box at The Emirates to escape the tension.

Ramsdale said, ‘Yeah, he hates it. Especially now. He tells me week in, week out that I have to stop passing it to midfield because it will give him a heart attack.

“In previous years it was the other way around, my mother was probably the one who struggled, with losses and relegation and all – he knew what kind of person I was, stronger than my mother thought.

“Now it’s the other way around, I have a lot of responsibility at the ball and it gives him more of a heart attack than my mother. I believe he’s been in and out of the box 24/7 throughout the game.

“It’s definitely a strain on the families too, because my mood for the whole weekend will revolve around the game.”

With manager Mikel Arteta unlikely to change his approach anytime soon, watching Arsenal probably won’t get any easier. Ramsdale added: ‘I’m just saying [to his dad] speak to Mikel.

“He actually has the boss’s number from when we signed, so every now and then he says ‘I will’ and I just have to pull it and say ‘no…!’.

‘No, it’s just part of it. It will probably only get worse for him, the better we do, the more pressure there will be in the Europa League, and hopefully in the Champions League.

‘You never know, maybe I’ll play a World Cup or European Championship. So it’s something he has to deal with. But he never shows it when I’m with him, which is a good thing, and I never think too much about it. Until this comes out, I haven’t seen it before.

“As soon as I see him after a game, he is very quiet and probably in a state of exhaustion.

“He’s also a very competitive person and he only wants the best for me, so as you’ve seen he’s probably trying to kick and save every ball with me.”

All or nothing: Arsenal launches on Prime Video on Thursday, August 4, with new episodes every week