Arrest warrant is issued for ex-Arsenal star Anthony Stokes, 34, as he fails to appear in court

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Arsenal footballer Anthony Stokes when he failed to show up for sentencing after admitting to harassing his ex-girlfriend.

The 34-year-old striker was set to appear today at Hamilton Sheriff Court, just outside Glasgow, after admitting he stalked his ex-girlfriend Eilidh Scott.

Stokes, from Glasgow, was banned from contacting his former partner and her mother for four years in September 2019 and was given a four-year non-harassment order after admitting he had stalked.

At the time, the conviction was postponed for Stokes to be of good conduct.

But the footballer later admitted that he had violated no-bullying orders by repeatedly sending emails and texts to his former girlfriend and calling her mother repeatedly in November and December 2019.

He also admitted that he had caused fear or anxiety to his ex-partner by repeatedly texting her between November 16 and December 3, 2019, in which he “made swearing and insulting remarks,” and by repeatedly calling her parents to say “inappropriate and abusive comments.” to make comments’. about her.

Stokes was due to be sentenced last month but was unable to attend because he contracted Covid-19.

After he failed to appear in court on Friday, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen issued a warrant for his arrest during the brief hearing.

And in February of last year, Sheriff MacFadyen placed Stokes, best known for his career at Celtic, under supervision for two years, which required him to take a course against domestic violence, the Caledonian Programme.

But he warned him that if he doesn’t finish the program, he could be put behind bars.

A case was first heard in 2019 and was told that he bombarded Ms. Scott with a series of abusive messages that caused him to send up to 100 texts a day.

The footballer labeled his girlfriend a ‘s**t’, a ‘s**g’ and a ‘w***e’ and showed up late at night at her home in Shotts, Lanarkshire.

Dated from a period between July 2018 and February 2019, it saw him make excessive attempts to reach her.

At the time, Commissioner Fiscal Lynn McFauld said: ‘Six different mobile phones were contacted, all attributable to the UK and one which was an international number.

“In July, she went to a friend’s house for a girls night out and received numerous calls, texts, WhatsApp and Facetime messages from the accused, but refused to answer them.

She felt extremely uncomfortable and annoyed by this and eventually accepted a FaceTime message in the hopes that if she talked to him, he would stop and let her enjoy her night.

“He immediately demanded to know where she was and who she was with and was clearly angry and excited.”

The court heard that Stokes arrived at her mother’s house later that evening and confronted Miss Scott when she got home.

Her mother called her to say he was banging on the door, shouting through the letterbox, and sitting outside opposite the family home.

Miss McFauld added: ‘At 1 am the complainant’s girlfriend’s boyfriend returned to take her home.

“She advised him to drive her to her front door so she could go in, after which she and her mother locked and locked the door.

“The friend turned back and saw a vehicle door opening causing him to stop and the suspect got out and asked, ‘What’s that about?’

He started walking towards the vehicle and banged his fist against the window before demanding to know where the complainant had been and why she was being dropped off.

“The witness was afraid of what would happen and drove off, but as he did so, the suspect kicked the vehicle.

Eilidh Scott used to be Stokes’ girlfriend and was harassed by him with the onslaught of text messages

This was noted by the complainant who said her stomach turned as he approached the house before calling her as**g, as**t, aw***e and demanded that she open the door.

She later sent a message saying ‘you’re stalking me, leave me alone’ and later received an email from the accused that read ‘sorry for my comment tonight, I just love you too much and snapped tonight’ .’

Defensive Michael Gallen said: “He was working abroad and that may have contributed to his isolation and the complainant being alone with a young child, which put a strain on the relationship.

Stokes won seven trophies in six seasons with Celtic and scored twice in Hibs’ 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Rangers in 2016

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen had postponed his sentence until September 2019 for reports and continued bail, but this was postponed and then the pandemic hit.

Sheriff MacFayden said at the time: “You have followed a course of action that has caused fear and anxiety in your former partner and her mother.

“It’s not an isolated incident, but a course of action and I’ve been told you and the woman have reconciled, but I’ve also been told it’s on-off.

“I want some inquiries to be made to see if anything can be done to prevent you from acting like this again towards the complainant or anyone else.”

Stokes made nine international appearances for Ireland during his career, playing for a host of teams including Hibernian and Sunderland.